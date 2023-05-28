Trebuie sa ai Javascript activat ca sa poti vedea video pe site.
Home
Live TV
Seriale
Emisiuni
Filme
Sport
Copii
Favorite
În curând
Voucher Cadou
Înregistrare
Încearcă 7 zile gratuit
Autentificare
Sevilla - Roma
UEFA Europa League
Sevilla - Roma
| UEFA Europa League 2022-2023
UEFA Europa League
Fotbal
Sport
Urmează
Bayer - Roma
110m
Sevilla - Juventus
147m
Juventus - Sevilla
112m
Roma - Bayer
109m
Union SG - Bayer
103m
Sporting Lisabona - Juventus
108m
Roma - Feyenoord
143m
Sevilla - Manchester United
104m
Bayer Leverkusen - Union St Gilloise
103m
Juventus - Sporting CP
104m
Asemănătoare
EXCLUSIV
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo
Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora
Cupa Angliei
Fotbal Feminin Liga 1
EDIȚII NOI
UFC
Campionatul European U21
UEFA Europa Conference League
Polo pe apă
Campionat Mondial de Înot Juniori
Handbal
{{ img.img('150', '212') }}
Home
Live TV
Seriale
Emisiuni
Filme
Sport
Copii
Favorite
În curând
Voucher Cadou
Profilul meu
Abonamentele mele
Management dispozitive
Control parental
Activare cupon
Favorite
Ieșire
Esti sigur/a?
Nu
Da